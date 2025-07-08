Practical Guidelines for Securing Your Software Supply Chain Using SBOMs

A Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) is a critical tool for modern software development and security. It provides a detailed inventory of all software components, including open source and third-party dependencies, along with their versions and licenses. This inventory is essential for quickly assessing and responding to security advisories, ensuring that your software supply chain remains secure and compliant.

This paper, produced by DZone, explains how to create, manage, and leverage SBOMs to enhance your organization’s security and compliance. It provides clear explanations, best practices, tool integrations, and comprehensive inventory requirements of SBOMs.

