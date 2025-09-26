Black Duck commissioned Ponemon Institute to survey more than 1,200 IT security professionals to see how effective they were in securing the software supply chain.
The results are published in the report, “The State of Software Supply Chain Security Risks.” It details how organizations around the world approach malicious code and malware threats, open source vulnerabilities, AI in software development, and more.
Download the report now to understand why nearly 50% of respondents said they release code without security confidence—and how this relates to where security is first implemented in the SDLC.