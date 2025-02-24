Learn how an open source audit can reduce your security risk

Here’s what we know:

Most of today’s codebases contain open source components.

Vulnerabilities and licensing issues in codebases are as pervasive as open source itself.

Unpatched software vulnerabilities are one of the biggest cyberthreats organizations face.

Failure to comply with open source licenses can put businesses at significant risk of litigation and threat to IP.

Open source components and libraries form the backbone of nearly every application across industries. And the benefits are clear: Open source speeds development, drives innovation, and lowers costs. However, failing to patch components or having no visibility into your software license compliance exposes your organization to risk. And mitigating risk requires a clear understanding of what open source code is in your codebase.

In this white paper, we uncover the benefits of an open source audit can provide to your organization, including a comprehensive and up-to-date Software Bills of Materials (SBOM) that provides a view into the potential risks associated with your components.