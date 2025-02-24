Here’s what we know:
Open source components and libraries form the backbone of nearly every application across industries. And the benefits are clear: Open source speeds development, drives innovation, and lowers costs. However, failing to patch components or having no visibility into your software license compliance exposes your organization to risk. And mitigating risk requires a clear understanding of what open source code is in your codebase.
In this white paper, we uncover the benefits of an open source audit can provide to your organization, including a comprehensive and up-to-date Software Bills of Materials (SBOM) that provides a view into the potential risks associated with your components.