Server-side validation

Data validation can occur on the client side (web browser) and the server side (web server). Client-side validation provides a seamless experience to end users as all user-provided input is validated quickly at the browser-level. Client-side validation does not require a data round trip to the server. Thus, it reduces the server load and helps improve its performance.

However, implementation of only client-side validation is not enough to protect against malicious users. In many cases, client-side validation can easily be bypassed by an attacker. This is possible since an attacker can create their own requests. Or, modify existing requests to send to the server independently from the web browser client. For example, an attacker may utilize a web proxy to intercept HTTP traffic between a web browser and the server. By intercepting the traffic an attacker can alter parameters after client-side validation is performed.

To protect the application from user-provided malicious data, implement server-side validation along with client-side validation. The implementation of server-side validation prevents attackers from accessing the application through alternate means (e.g., proxy) to bypass client-side validation.

Server-side validation should also perform strict input validation in the form of an inclusion list.