Option 1: Use Coverity’s issue-filtering capabilities (highly preferred)

Coverity’s web interface provides all the capability you need to filter out issues in code you don’t plan to fix. Here are some approaches you can take:

If there are just a few issues, the best approach is simply to mark the issues with an action of “Ignore.” You can then filter out ignored issues in any view. A benefit of this approach is someday you might spot an issue that you do want to see fixed, or at least be aware of. This approach is also the easiest and quickest way to ignore issues.

If Coverity identifies a significant number of issues, you can use a component filter to filter out issues in third-party code. This approach requires you to set up a component map, which maps file names or directory locations to named components. Once your component map is defined, you can use the “Component” filter in any view to include or exclude any components.

For example, if your third-party code is in a directory called ThirdParty, you could easily map .*ThirdParty.* to a component named “Third Party” and then exclude it using the “Component” filter. See the screenshot below for an example component map configuration. Note that component maps must be defined by an administrator or a user with the “Manage Component Maps” role.