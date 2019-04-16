Our mission is simple—to advance the state of software security through research, innovation, and evangelism. More specifically, we strive to provide resources and information around the identification, severity, exploitation, mitigation, and defense against software vulnerabilities. CyRC leverages Black Duck’s expertise, technology, initiatives, and resources to conduct high-quality primary and secondary software security research and publishes its findings for the benefit of the broader security, developer, and DevSecOps communities.

You may have already come across some of the initiatives that are aligned under the CyRC charter. Here are a few we’re excited to share: