Process and people considerations

Except in pure asset purchases, understanding a development organization’s processes and tools is an important indicator of how the team will operate in the future. It also should provide some indication to the state of the code. That’s not always the case, but a solid QA process should yield less buggy code. If there are plans to scale the organization, the acquirer needs to consider the scalability of the processes. What got a startup to where it is won’t necessarily work when the dev team no longer fits in one room.

The people involved in the software development process can have a significant impact on the quality and security of the software assets. Acquirers should assess the target company's software development team's capabilities, including its technical skills, experience, and certifications. It's also important to understand the culture of the software development team and how it may impact the integration process.