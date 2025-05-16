The OSSRA report: 10 years later

Black Duck recently published the tenth “Open Source Security and Risk Analysis” (OSSRA) report, an invaluable source of insights into how open source is used and the risks that come with it. As we hit this decade mark, it’s a great time to look back to when it all started and how the software industry has evolved.

In 2015, Black Duck had been auditing code for merger and acquisition (M&A) deals for almost a decade. At that time, acquirers’ main concerns were unknown open source code and potential legal exposure related to open source license compliance. Much of that concern came from a much-publicized GPL license infringement lawsuit that Cisco inherited with its half-billion-dollar acquisition of Linksys. Beyond M&A issues, tech companies were coming to accept their own developers’ use of open source and had begun to manage the process internally.