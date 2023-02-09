Deciding on the best approach to managing software due diligence can be a significant challenge for organizations. Frequent acquirers have a playbook, but every transaction is different, and approaches must evolve as the market changes. Given the global economic uncertainties that markets are experiencing, it is more important than ever for firms to carefully consider how they approach software due diligence so they can ensure that the process will yield a clear picture of the true value of a deal and the efficacy of plans going forward.

Black Duck Audit teams are involved in hundreds of merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions every year, and we find flaws in the target’s software in virtually every transaction. These may be licensing issues with open source and third-party components, security vulnerabilities, architecture flaws, or simply bugs in the code. Few are “deal killers” but most have implications for integration planning, and some impact deal terms or valuation.

An important part of our job is to advise acquirers about tailoring the due diligence process given the particulars of investment scenarios. There are several topics that frequently come up during initial discussions with firms when discussing the most appropriate path to take.