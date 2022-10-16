Detect OWASP vulnerabilities in the IDE as you code

Code Sight analyzes your projects in real-time, as you write code, so that you can see new vulnerabilities and fixes as you type. The lightweight scan engine minimizes resource consumption and maximizes speed so you can remediate quickly before pushing vulnerable code downstream. You can access detailed risk information and remediation advice alongside the source code in the IDE, helping you maintain context for the issue and learn more secure development techniques.

One of the most impactful examples of this are the taint flow checks, which clearly list events that describe the full flow of user-controlled data so that you can understand the issue and implement the right fix the first time. With the Code Sight IDE plugin, finding and fixing security vulnerabilities without breaking your workflows has never been this fast.