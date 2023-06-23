In today’s world of Internet of Things (IoT), the possibility for connection is endless: cars, watches, light bulbs, HVAC, refrigerators—even humans and the devices monitoring and controlling their health can be connected. Medical devices such as insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors, for example, are increasingly connected to smartphones via Bluetooth. During the pandemic, lockdowns heightened the need to treat people at home, so the number of internet-connected medical devices grew dramatically.

But this increased connectivity can present risks as well as benefits. Connected insulin pumps require online accounts that use the patient’s personal information, which could be compromised. Insulin pumps also have the potential of hackers gaining unauthorized access. Because medical devices are connected through a network, there is even a risk of malware. Because of such risks, cybersecurity for connected medical devices has become extremely important.