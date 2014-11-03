I've been working with Python bytecode recently, and wanted to share some of my experience working with it. To be more precise, I've been working exclusively on the bytecode for the CPython interpreter, and limited to versions 2.6 and 2.7.

Python is a dynamic language, and running it from the command line essentially triggers the following steps:

The source is compiled the first time it is encountered (e.g., imported as a module or directly executed). This step generates the binary file, with a pyc or pyo extension depending on your system.

The interpreter reads the binary file and executes the instructions (opcodes) one at a time.

The python interpreter is stack-based, and to understand the dataflow, we need to know what the stack effect is of each instruction (i.e., opcode and argument).