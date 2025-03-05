Security Commitments +

As an organization dedicated to protecting and securing our customers’ applications, Black Duck is equally committed to our customers’ data security and privacy. This statement is meant to provide Black Duck customers and prospects with the latest information about our systems, compliance certifications, processes, and other security-related activities.
Black Duck has defined and published a set of information security policies which is:
Black Duck regularly performs a variety of security assessments on both the application level as well as the environments that host our applications. These include:
Please see our Privacy at Black Duck page here containing our Data Privacy and Protection Statement and our Website Privacy Policy.
User and system administrator activities are logged and:
Covering security, availability, and confidentiality
ISO 27017 Certificate
CSA STAR Self-Assessment
Functional safety compliance specific to CoverityISO 26262 Certificate