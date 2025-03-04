IEC-61850-MMS Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
IEC-61850-MMS Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

IEC-61850-MMS Client Test Suite can be used to test the robustness, security and reliability of IEC-61850 protocols running top of MMS. It discovers faults in a target software by feeding it with invalid, incorrect and malformed data and data structures. IEC-61850 protocol is used as communication protocol between substations. IEC-61850-MMS Client Test Suite can load save PCAP contains MMS sequence and create a test sequence with load values. This is easy way to create correct sequence with valid values.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC 2126
ISO Transport Service on top of TCP (ITOT)
ISO/IEC 8073
Information technology - Open Systems Inteconnection - Protocol for providing the connection-mode transport service
ISO/IEC 8327-1
Information technology - Open Systems Inteconnection - Connection-Oriented Session Protocol: Protocol Specification
ITU-T Rec. X.225
ISO/IEC 8823-1
Information technology - Open Systems Inteconnection - Connection-Oriented Presentation Protocol: Protocol Specification
ITU-T Rec. X.226
ISO/IEC 8650-1
Information technology - Open Systems Inteconnection - Connection-Oriented Protocol For The Association Control Service Element: Protocol Specification
ITU-T Rec. X.227
ISO/IEC 9506-1
Industrial automation systems -- Manufacturing Message Specification -- Part 1: Service definition
ISO/IEC 9506-2
Industrial Automation Systems : Manufacturing Message Specification. Part 2, Protocol Specification
ITU-T Rec. X.228
Reliable Transfer: Protocol Specification
ISO/IEC 9594-2
Information tecchnology - Open Systems Interconnection - The Directory: Models
ITU-T Rec. X.501
ISO/IEC 61850-8-1
Communication networks and systems for power utility automation Part 8-1: Specific communication service mapping (SCSM) Mappings to MMS (ISO 9506-1 and ISO 9506-2) and to ISO/IEC 8802-3
This data is read from PCAP files

Tool-specific information

Tested Layer
Notes
Specifications
TPKT
RFC 2126
COTP
ISO/IEC 8073
ISO/IEC-8326
ISO/IEC-8326
ASN.1 Presentation
ISO/IEC-8823
ISO/IEC-8650
ISO/IEC-8650
ISO/IEC-9506 Manufacturing Message Specification
ISO/IEC-9506
ISO/IEC-61850
ISO/IEC-61850-8-1
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
