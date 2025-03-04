FuzzBox 802.11 AP Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
FuzzBox 802.11 AP Test Suite
Direction:
Test Suite is client station, test target is Access Point.

A Wireless LAN (WLAN), also commonly called Wi-Fi, is a wireless local area network which links two or more devices using various wireless distribution methods (usually OFDM radio), commonly used to provide connection through an Access Point to the internet allowing users to remain mobile and connected within a local coverage area. The protocol base for WLAN is defined in the various 802.11 standards.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
IEEE 802.11-2020
IEEE Standard for Information technology — Telecommunications and information exchange between systems Local and metropolitan area networks — Specific requirements - Part 11: Wireless LAN Medium Access Control (MAC) and Physical Layer (PHY) Specifications
IEEE 802.11-2016
IEEE Standard for Information technology — Telecommunications and information exchange between systems Local and metropolitan area networks — Specific requirements - Part 11: Wireless LAN Medium Access Control (MAC) and Physical Layer (PHY) Specifications
Old version of specification, used for anomalies
IEEE 802.11-2012
IEEE Standards for Information Technology - Telecommunications and Information Exchange between Systems - Local and Metropolitan Area Network - Specific Requirements - Part 11: Wireless LAN Medium Access Control (MAC) and Physical Layer (PHY)
Old version of specification, used for anomalies

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Probe Request
IEEE 802.11-2020
Authentication
IEEE 802.11-2020
Association Request
IEEE 802.11-2020
Reassociation Request
IEEE 802.11-2020
Deauthentication
IEEE 802.11-2020
Disassociation
IEEE 802.11-2020
Data
IEEE 802.11-2020
Null Data
IEEE 802.11-2020
Announcement Traffic Indication (ATIM)
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Timing Advertisement
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Power-Save-Poll (PSP)
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Ready-To-Send (RTS)
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Clear-To-Send (CTS)
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Acknowledgement (ACK)
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
CF-END
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
CF-END+CF-ACK
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
BAR
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Beamforming Report Poll
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Control Frame Extension
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
VHT/HE NDP Announcement
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Control Wrapper
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Block Ack
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Action Spectrum Management
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Action QoS
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Action DLS
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Action Public
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Action Radio Measurement
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Action HT
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Action SAQuery
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Action VHT
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Action HE
IEEE 802.11ax-2021
Anomalies only
Action No Ack
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
GAS-ANQP Query Request
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
GAS-ANQP Comeback Request
IEEE 802.11-2020
Anomalies only
Trigger
IEEE 802.11ax-2021
Anomalies only
DHCP Discovery
RFC 1541
Very minimal version
DHCP Request
RFC 1541
Very minimal version
ICMP Echo Request
RFC 791
Very minimal version

Supported Security Modes
Specification
Notes
Plain (No security)
IEEE 802.11-2020
WEP-40 and WEP-104
IEEE 802.11-2020
Data Frame Encryption supported
WPA1 Personal with PSK
IEEE 802.11-2020
Used during Association. Supports TKIP(RC4) and CCMP (AES) suites for both pairwise and group ciphers.
WPA2 Personal with PSK
IEEE 802.11-2020
Used during Association. Supports TKIP(RC4) and CCMP (AES) suites for both pairwise and group ciphers.
WPA3 Personal with SAE
IEEE 802.11-2020
Used during Association. Supports CCMP (AES) suites for both pairwise and group ciphers.

Supported SafeGuard Checks

Weak Crypto

No crypto

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
