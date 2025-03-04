FuzzBox 802.11 WPA AP Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
FuzzBox 802.11 WPA AP Test Suite
Direction:
Test Suite is client station, test target is Access Point.

A Wireless LAN (WLAN), also commonly called Wi-Fi, is a wireless local area network which links two or more devices using various wireless distribution methods (usually OFDM radio), commonly used to provide connection through an Access Point to the internet allowing users to remain mobile and connected within a local coverage area. The protocol base for WLAN is defined in the various 802.11 standards.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
IEEE 802.11-2020
IEEE Standard for Information technology Telecommunications and information exchange between systems Local and metropolitan area networks Specific requirements - Part 11: Wireless LAN Medium Access Control (MAC) and Physical Layer (PHY) Specifications
IEEE 802.11-2016
IEEE Standard for Information technology Telecommunications and information exchange between systems Local and metropolitan area networks Specific requirements - Part 11: Wireless LAN Medium Access Control (MAC) and Physical Layer (PHY) Specifications
Old version of specification, used for anomalies
IEEE 802.11-2012
IEEE Standards for Information Technology - Telecommunications and Information Exchange between Systems - Local and Metropolitan Area Network - Specific Requirements - Part 11: Wireless LAN Medium Access Control (MAC) and Physical Layer (PHY)
Old version of specification, used for anomalies

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
4-WAY-Handshake message 2
IEEE 802.11-2020
4-WAY-Handshake message 4
IEEE 802.11-2020
DHCP Discovery
RFC 1541
Very minimal version
DHCP Request
RFC 1541
Very minimal version
ICMP Echo Request
RFC 791
Very minimal version

Supported Security Modes
Specification
Notes
WPA1 Personal with PSK
IEEE 802.11-2020
Used for Key Negotiation during the WPA-Handshake. Supports TKIP (RC4) and CCMP (AES) suites for both Pairwise and Group ciphers.
WPA2 Personal with PSK
IEEE 802.11-2020
Used for Key Negotiation during the WPA-Handshake. Supports TKIP (RC4) and CCMP (AES) suites for both Pairwise and Group ciphers. Encrypted DHCP message are only supported in WPA2 mode.

Supported SafeGuard Checks

Weak Crypto

Authentication bypass

KRACK

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved