Test Suite: FuzzBox 802.11 WPA Client Test Suite

Direction: Test Suite is Access Point, test target is Client Station.

A Wireless LAN (WLAN), also commonly called Wi-Fi, is a wireless local area network which links two or more devices using various wireless distribution methods (usually OFDM radio), commonly used to provide connection through an Access Point to the internet allowing users to remain mobile and connected within a local coverage area. The protocol base for WLAN is defined in the various 802.11 standards.