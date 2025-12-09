Test Suite: ARP Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

As ARP is a necessary companion protocol for IP in Ethernet network environments, the robustness of ARP implementations is fundamental to the overall robustness of IPv4 and related protocol stack implementations. A well-functioning network protocol stack is the cornerstone of any modern operating system, device or application. For this reason, ARP message handling inside the network protocol stack must be verified and proven against protocol attacks. Robustness shortcomings in core network protocol implementations result in undesirable network downtime and denial-of-service conditions. Entire networks may be rendered inaccessible to their users or customers. For this reason it is absolutely vital to gauge the level of security in all components that may be exposed to external intrusion attempts. This information is invaluable in mitigating threats and performing informed risk analysis. To guarantee the continuous and error-free operation of the current and future networks, the dependability of various ARP protocol implementations must be verified.