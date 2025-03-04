Test Suite: Universal ASN.1 BER Fuzzer

Direction: Not applicable

Universal ASN.1 BER Fuzzer can be used to test the robustness, security and reliability of virtually any software that reads or parses ASN.1 files. It discovers faults in a target software by feeding it with invalid, incorrect and malformed data and data structures. Universal ASN.1 BER Fuzzer does not require any specific ASN.1 schemas. Test cases are automatically generated from user provided sample files. Sample file is loaded into generic ASN.1 model and that result is used to generating test cases. The Universal ASN.1 Ber Fuzzer is able to deliver the generated test cases to the target software via files, pipes, TCP (client/server), HTTP or HTTPS. Additional fine tuning is available for each delivery mechanism. The health of the target software can be monitored with built-in mechanisms or with an extensible instrumentation framework.