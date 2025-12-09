Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD) is a protocol used to detect network failures between nodes. This test suite can be used to test BFD implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.
Used specifications
Specification
Title
Notes
RFC5880
Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD)
RFC5881
Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD) for IPv4 and IPv6 (Single Hop)
RFC5882
Generic Application of Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD)
RFC5883
Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD) for Multihop Paths
RFC7130
Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD) on Link Aggregation Group (LAG) Interfaces