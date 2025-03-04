Test Suite: BGP4 Client Test Suite

Direction: Client

Border Gateway Protocol 4 (BGP4) is delivered via TCP. The primary function of a BGP speaking system is to exchange network reachability information with other BGP systems. This network reachability information includes information on the list of Autonomous Systems (ASes) that reachability information traverses. This test suite can be used to test BGP4 Client implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.