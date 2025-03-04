BSS Application Part (BSSAP) is a Signaling System 7 (SS7) protocol, which is split into two sub application parts that are BSSMAP (BSS Mobile Application Part) and DTAP (Direct Transfer Application Part) between the MSC (Mobile Switching Center) and the BSS (Base station subsystem). BSSMAP provides resource management and handover control between MSC and BSS, and DTAP is used to transfer Mobile Management (MM) and Call Management (CM) messages between MSC and BSS.
Mobile Switching Centre - Base Station System (MSC-BSS) interface; Layer 3 specification
Mobile radio interface Layer 3 specification; Core network protocols; Stage 3
Signalling connection control part formats and codes
Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 3 (MTP3) - User Adaptation Layer (M3UA)
Test suite acts as a MSC and delivers test cases to a BSS.
Test suite acts as a BSS and delivers test cases to a MSC.
