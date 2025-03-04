BSSAP Test Suite Data Sheet
BSSAP Test Suite
Both

BSS Application Part (BSSAP) is a Signaling System 7 (SS7) protocol, which is split into two sub application parts that are BSSMAP (BSS Mobile Application Part) and DTAP (Direct Transfer Application Part) between the MSC (Mobile Switching Center) and the BSS (Base station subsystem). BSSMAP provides resource management and handover control between MSC and BSS, and DTAP is used to transfer Mobile Management (MM) and Call Management (CM) messages between MSC and BSS.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
3GPP TS 48.008 (14.1.0)

Mobile Switching Centre - Base Station System (MSC-BSS) interface; Layer 3 specification

3GPP TS 24.008 (14.0.0)

Mobile radio interface Layer 3 specification; Core network protocols; Stage 3

ITU Q.713 (03/01)

Signalling connection control part formats and codes

RFC4666

Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 3 (MTP3) - User Adaptation Layer (M3UA)

Tool-specific information

Tested interface
Specifications
A-interface (MSC-BSS)

Test suite acts as a MSC and delivers test cases to a BSS.

A-interface (BSS-MSC)

Test suite acts as a BSS and delivers test cases to a MSC.

Tested messages
Specifications
BSSMAP Assignment Request Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Assignment Complete Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Handover Request Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Handover Request Acknowledge Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Handover Detect Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Handover Complete Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Handover Required Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Handover Command Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Handover Succeeded Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Clear Command Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Clear Complete Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Block Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Block Acknowledge Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Unblock Message

TS 48.008

BSSMAP Unblock Acknowledge Message

TS 48.008

DTAP-MM Authentication Request Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-MM Authentication Response Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-MM Location Updating Request Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-MM Location Updating Accept Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-MM CM Service Request Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-MM CM Service Accept Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-MM Identity Request Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-MM Identity Response Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-MM TMSI Reallocation Command Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-MM TMSI Reallocation Complete Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-CC Setup Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-CC Call Proceeding Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-CC Alerting Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-CC Connect Message

TS 24.008

DTAP-CC Connect Acknowledge Message

TS 24.008

M3UA ASPUP Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPUP ACK Message

RFC4666

M3UA NTFY Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC ACK Message

RFC4666

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
