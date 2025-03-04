Test Suite: BSSAP Test Suite

Direction: Both

BSS Application Part (BSSAP) is a Signaling System 7 (SS7) protocol, which is split into two sub application parts that are BSSMAP (BSS Mobile Application Part) and DTAP (Direct Transfer Application Part) between the MSC (Mobile Switching Center) and the BSS (Base station subsystem). BSSMAP provides resource management and handover control between MSC and BSS, and DTAP is used to transfer Mobile Management (MM) and Call Management (CM) messages between MSC and BSS.