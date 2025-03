Test Suite: Bluetooth A2DP Test Suite

Direction: Sink

A2DP provides the ability to stream high quality audio (stereo or mono) from one device to another over a Bluetooth connection. For example, music can be streamed from a mobile phone to a wireless headset or car audio. Defensics Bluetooth A2DP test Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth A2DP implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.