AVRCP provides an interface for controlling different Bluetooth media devices such as TVs, music players and headphones remotely from a Bluetooth controller device. Bluetooth AVRCP test Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth AVRCP implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Bluetooth SIG AVRCP
Audio-Video Remote Control Profile up to version 1.6.2
Bluetooth SIG AVCTP
Audio-Video Control Transport version 1.4
1394 Trade Association 1999026
AVC Digital Interface Command Set - General Specification v4.0

Tool-specific information

Tested message elements
Specifications
Unit Info

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.3 or older and 1394-1999026

SubUnit Info

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.3 or older and 1394-1999026

Get Capabilities

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.3 or older and 1394-1999026

Passthrough Select

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.3 or older and 1394-1999026

Passthrough Play

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.3 or older and 1394-1999026

Passthrough Volume Up

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.3 or older and 1394-1999026

Passthrough Volume Down

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.3 or older and 1394-1999026

Passthrough Pause

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.3 or older and 1394-1999026

Passthrough Stop

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.3 or older and 1394-1999026

GetFolderItems

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.4

SetAddressedPlayer

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.4

SetBrowsedPlayer

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.4

ChangePath

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.4

PlayItem

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.4

Search

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.4

GetTotalNumberOfItems

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

ListPlayerApplicationSettingAttributes

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

ListPlayerApplicationSettingValues

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

GetCurrentPlayerApplicationSettingValue

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

SetPlayerApplicationSettingValue

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

GetPlayerApplicationSettingAttributeText

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

GetPlayerApplicationSettingValueText

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

InformDisplayableCharacterSet

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

InformBatteryStatusOfCT

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

GetElementAttributes

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

GetPlayStatus

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

RegisterNotification

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

SetAbsoluteVolume

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

GetItemAttributes

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

AddToNowPlaying

AV Remote Control Profile version 1.6

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
