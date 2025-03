Test Suite: Bluetooth BNEP Test Suite

Direction: Server

Bluetooth Network Encapsulation Protocol (BNEP) is used for delivering packets on top of L2CAP in a Personal Area Network (PAN). BNEP performs a similar function to Subnetwork Access Protocol (SNAP) in Wireless LAN. Bluetooth BNEP test Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth BNEP implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.