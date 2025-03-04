Bluetooth Indicators Activation (AT+BIA)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Input (AT+BINP)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Last Dialed Number (AT+BLDN)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Voice Recognition Activation (AT+BVRA)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Retrieve Supported Features (AT+BRSF)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Noise Reduction and Echo Canceling (AT+NREC)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Volume Gain of Microphone (AT+VGM)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Volume Gain of Speaker (AT+VGS)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Response and Hold Feature (AT+BTRH)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Codec Connection (AT+BCC)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Codec Selection (AT+BCS)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Available Codecs (AT+BAC)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth HF Indicators Feature (AT+BIND)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth HF Indicators Feature (AT+BIEV)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Dial command (ATD)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Direct dialing from phonebooks (ATD>)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Call waiting notification (AT+CCWA)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Call Related Supplementary Services (AT+CHLD)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Hangup call (AT+CHUP)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Indicator Control Read And Test (AT+CIND)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
List current calls (AT+CLCC)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
PLMN selection (AT+COPS)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Report mobile termination error (AT+CMEE)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Calling line identification presentation (AT+CLIP)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Mobile Termination Event Reporting (AT+CMER)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
DTMF and tone generation (AT+VTS)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Subscriber number (AT+CNUM)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0