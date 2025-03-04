Bluetooth HFP AG Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Bluetooth HFP AG Test Suite
Direction:
Audio Gateway

Hands-Free Profile (HFP) is used to allow hands-free devices such as carkits and headphones to communicate with mobile phones over a Bluetooth link. Bluetooth HFP AG Test Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth HFP implementations, such as phones, for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Bluetooth SIG HFP
Hands-Free Profile version 1.9
ETSI TS 127 007
AT Command set for User Equipment v16.8.0
Bluetooth SIG SPP
Serial Port Profile version 1.2

Tool-specific information

Tested message elements
Specifications
Notes
Bluetooth Indicators Activation (AT+BIA)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Input (AT+BINP)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Last Dialed Number (AT+BLDN)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Voice Recognition Activation (AT+BVRA)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Retrieve Supported Features (AT+BRSF)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Noise Reduction and Echo Canceling (AT+NREC)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Volume Gain of Microphone (AT+VGM)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Volume Gain of Speaker (AT+VGS)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Response and Hold Feature (AT+BTRH)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Codec Connection (AT+BCC)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Codec Selection (AT+BCS)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Available Codecs (AT+BAC)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth HF Indicators Feature (AT+BIND)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth HF Indicators Feature (AT+BIEV)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Dial command (ATD)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Direct dialing from phonebooks (ATD>)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Call waiting notification (AT+CCWA)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Call Related Supplementary Services (AT+CHLD)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Hangup call (AT+CHUP)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Indicator Control Read And Test (AT+CIND)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
List current calls (AT+CLCC)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
PLMN selection (AT+COPS)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Report mobile termination error (AT+CMEE)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Calling line identification presentation (AT+CLIP)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Mobile Termination Event Reporting (AT+CMER)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
DTMF and tone generation (AT+VTS)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Subscriber number (AT+CNUM)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
