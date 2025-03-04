Bluetooth Voice Recognition Activation (+BVRA)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Retrieve Supported Features (+BRSF)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Volume Gain of Microphone (+VGM)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-free Profile 1.9
Volume Gain of Speaker (+VGS)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Setting of In-band Ring Tone (+BSIR)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Response and Hold Feature (+BTRH)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Codec Selection (+BCS)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth HF Indicators Feature (+BIND)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Standard Acknowledgement (OK)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Incoming call (RING)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Call Related Supplementary Services (+CHLD)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Indicator Control Read And Test (+CIND)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
List current calls (+CLCC)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
PLMN selection (+COPS)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Calling line identification presentation (+CLIP)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Indicator events reporting (+CIEV)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0