Bluetooth HFP Unit Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Bluetooth HFP Unit Test Suite
Direction:
Hands-Free unit

Hands-Free Profile (HFP) is used to allow hands-free devices such as carkits and headphones to communicate with mobile phones over a Bluetooth link. Bluetooth HFP Unit Test Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth HFP implementations, such as carkits and headphones, for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Bluetooth SIG HFP
Hands-Free Profile version 1.9
ETSI TS 127 007
AT Command set for User Equipment v16.8.0
Bluetooth SIG SPP
Serial Port Profile version 1.2

Tool-specific information

Tested message elements
Specifications
Notes
Bluetooth Voice Recognition Activation (+BVRA)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Retrieve Supported Features (+BRSF)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Volume Gain of Microphone (+VGM)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-free Profile 1.9
Volume Gain of Speaker (+VGS)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Setting of In-band Ring Tone (+BSIR)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Response and Hold Feature (+BTRH)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth Codec Selection (+BCS)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Bluetooth HF Indicators Feature (+BIND)
Bluetooth SIG Hands-Free Profile 1.9
Standard Acknowledgement (OK)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Incoming call (RING)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Call Related Supplementary Services (+CHLD)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Indicator Control Read And Test (+CIND)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
List current calls (+CLCC)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
PLMN selection (+COPS)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Calling line identification presentation (+CLIP)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Indicator events reporting (+CIEV)
ETSI TS 127 007 v16.8.0
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved