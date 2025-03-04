Echo Request
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Information Request
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Connection Request
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Configure Request
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Configure Response
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Disconnect Request
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Command Reject
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Create Channel Request
Bluetooth Version 5.2 (Volume 3, Part A)
Anomalies only
Move Channel Request
Bluetooth Version 5.2 (Volume 3, Part A)
Anomalies only
Move Channel Confirmation
Bluetooth Version 5.2 (Volume 3, Part A)
Anomalies only
Basic information frame (B-frame)
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Group frame (G-frame)
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Supervisory Frames (S-frames)
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Information Frames (I-frames)
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)