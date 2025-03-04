Bluetooth L2CAP Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Bluetooth L2CAP Test Suite
Direction:
Server

L2CAP provides connection-oriented and connectionless data services to upper layer protocols within a Bluetooth stack. Bluetooth L2CAP test Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth L2CAP implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Bluetooth Specification Version 5.4
Volume 3, Part A - Logical Link Control and Adaptation Protocol
Bluetooth Specification Version 5.2
Volume 3, Part A - Logical Link Control and Adaptation Protocol

Tool-specific information

Tested message elements
Specifications
Notes
Echo Request
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Information Request
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Connection Request
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Configure Request
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Configure Response
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Disconnect Request
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Command Reject
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Create Channel Request
Bluetooth Version 5.2 (Volume 3, Part A)
Anomalies only
Move Channel Request
Bluetooth Version 5.2 (Volume 3, Part A)
Anomalies only
Move Channel Confirmation
Bluetooth Version 5.2 (Volume 3, Part A)
Anomalies only
Basic information frame (B-frame)
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Group frame (G-frame)
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Supervisory Frames (S-frames)
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Information Frames (I-frames)
Bluetooth Version 5.4 (Volume 3, Part A)
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
