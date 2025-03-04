Bluetooth MAP Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Bluetooth MAP Client Test Suite
Direction:
Message Client Equipment

The Bluetooth Message Access Profile (MAP) is a protocol that is used between phones and car kits. The main purpose is to provide the end user with a possibility to read a phone’s messages through a car kit’s display. Message Access Profile also has means to send notification from a phone to a car kit when receiving messages.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Generic Object Exchange Profile
Generic Object Exchange Profile Version 2.1.1
IrDA Object Exchange Protocol (IrOBEX) Version 1.5
Infrared Data Association OBEX Protocol - 2009
Bluetooth MAP 1.4.2
Message Access Profile, Profile Specification

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
OBEX Connect Request

Bluetooth MAP 1.4.2

OBEX Connect Response

Bluetooth MAP 1.4.2

MAP GetFolderListing Response

Bluetooth MAP 1.4.2

MAP SetFolder Response

Bluetooth MAP 1.4.2

MAP GetMessagesListing Response

Bluetooth MAP 1.4.2

MAP GetMessage Response

Bluetooth MAP 1.4.2

MAP GetConversationListing Response

Bluetooth MAP 1.4.2

MAP SetNotificationRegistration Response

Bluetooth MAP 1.4.2

MAP GetMASInstanceInformation Response

Bluetooth MAP 1.4.2

MAP SendEvent Request

Bluetooth MAP 1.4.2

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
