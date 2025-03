Test Suite: Bluetooth OBEX Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

OBject EXchange (OBEX) is a communications protocol that facilitates binary transfers between Bluetooth enabled devices. Originally specified for Infrared Communications, it has since been adopted to Bluetooth and is utilized by a variety of different profiles such as OPP, FTP, PBAP and MAP. Bluetooth OBEX Server Test Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth OBEX Server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.