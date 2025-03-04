Init Multiplexer (SABM)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Parameter Negotiation (PN)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Test Command
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Init Channel (SABM)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Modem Status (MSC)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Port Negotiation (RPN)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Disconnect Channel (DISC)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Disconnect Multiplexer (DISC)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Application Data Frames
Application Specific
Flow Control On (FCON)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Flow Control Off (FCOFF)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Disconnect Mode (DM)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Power Saving Control (PCS)
ETSI TS 07.10
Not Supported in Bluetooth
Multiplexer Closedown (CLD)
ETSI TS 07.10
Not Supported in Bluetooth
Service Negotiation (SNC)
ETSI TS 07.10
Not Supported in Bluetooth