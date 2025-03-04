Test Suite: Bluetooth RFCOMM Test Suite

Direction: Server

Bluetooth Radio Frequency Communication (RFCOMM) is a transport protocol running on top of L2CAP, providing emulated RS-232 serial ports to communicate with upper layer profiles such as those running on top of OBEX and the Serial Port Profile. Bluetooth RFCOMM test Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth RFCOMM implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.