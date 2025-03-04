Bluetooth RFCOMM Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Bluetooth RFCOMM Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Bluetooth Radio Frequency Communication (RFCOMM) is a transport protocol running on top of L2CAP, providing emulated RS-232 serial ports to communicate with upper layer profiles such as those running on top of OBEX and the Serial Port Profile. Bluetooth RFCOMM test Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth RFCOMM implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Bluetooth SIG RFCOMM
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2
ETSI TS 07.10
Terminal Equipment to Mobile Station (TE-MS) multiplexer protocol

Tool-specific information

Tested message elements
Specifications
Notes
Init Multiplexer (SABM)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Parameter Negotiation (PN)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Test Command
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Init Channel (SABM)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Modem Status (MSC)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Port Negotiation (RPN)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Disconnect Channel (DISC)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Disconnect Multiplexer (DISC)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Application Data Frames
Application Specific
Flow Control On (FCON)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Flow Control Off (FCOFF)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Disconnect Mode (DM)
RFCOMM WITH TS 07.10 version 1.2 and ETSI TS 07.10
Power Saving Control (PCS)
ETSI TS 07.10
Not Supported in Bluetooth
Multiplexer Closedown (CLD)
ETSI TS 07.10
Not Supported in Bluetooth
Service Negotiation (SNC)
ETSI TS 07.10
Not Supported in Bluetooth
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
