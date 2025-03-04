Bluetooth LE ATT Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Bluetooth LE ATT Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The Attribute Protocol (ATT) provides the means for an attribute server to expose a set of attributes and their associated characteristic values to a requesting client device. These attributes can be discovered, read, and written by peer devices. The ATT is further used in a service framework described by the Generic Attribute Profile (GATT) and hosts a variety of application profiles which define the collection of attributes and permissions needed for these attributes to be used in communications. The Defensics Bluetooth LE ATT Server Test Suite can be used to evaluate Bluetooth ATT implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2
Vol 3, Part F Attribute Protocol ATT
Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2
Vol 3, Part G Generic Attribute Profile GATT

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
MTU Request
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Read By Group Type Request
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Find By Type Value Request
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Read By Type Request
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Read Request
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Read Blob Request
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Write Request
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Prepare Write Request
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Execute Write Request
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F

Unsupported features
Specification
Notes
Enhanced ATT
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
EATT not yet supported
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
