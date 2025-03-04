Bluetooth LE ATT Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Bluetooth LE ATT Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

The Attribute Protocol (ATT) provides the means for an attribute server to expose a set of attributes and their associated characteristic values to a requesting client device. These attributes can be discovered, read, and written by peer devices. The Attribute Protocol (ATT) is further used in a service framework described by the Generic Attribute Profile (GATT) and hosts a variety of application profiles which define the collection of attributes and permissions needed for these attributes to be used in communications. Defensics Bluetooth LE ATT Client Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth ATT implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2
Vol 3, Part F Attribute Protocol ATT
Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2
Vol 3, Part G Generic Attribute Profile GATT

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
MTU Response
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Read By Group Type Response
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Find Information Response
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Read By Type Response
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Read Response
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Read Blob Response
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Write Response
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Handle value notification
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Handle value indication
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.2 Vol 3, Part F
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
