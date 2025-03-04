Test Suite: Bluetooth LE ATT Client Test Suite

Direction: Client

The Attribute Protocol (ATT) provides the means for an attribute server to expose a set of attributes and their associated characteristic values to a requesting client device. These attributes can be discovered, read, and written by peer devices. The Attribute Protocol (ATT) is further used in a service framework described by the Generic Attribute Profile (GATT) and hosts a variety of application profiles which define the collection of attributes and permissions needed for these attributes to be used in communications. Defensics Bluetooth LE ATT Client Suite can be used for evaluating Bluetooth ATT implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.