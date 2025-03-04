Bluetooth LE L2CAP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Bluetooth LE L2CAP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Bluetooth LE Link Layer (LL) is a low level protocol for managing advertising, scanning, connecting, flow control, security, and data transportation. There are two types of packets in LL; Advertising packets and Data packets. Link Layer is implemented in a controller very close to the hardware.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2
Vol 3, Part A Logical Link Control and Adaptation Protocol Specification

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
L2CAP_COMMAND_REJECT_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

L2CAP_DISCONNECTION_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

L2CAP_DISCONNECTION_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

L2CAP_CONNECTION_PARAMETER_UPDATE_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

L2CAP_CONNECTION_PARAMETER_UPDATE_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

L2CAP_LE_CREDIT_BASED_CONNECTION_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

L2CAP_LE_CREDIT_BASED_CONNECTION_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

L2CAP_FLOW_CONTROL_CREDIT_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

L2CAP_CREDIT_BASED_CONNECTION_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

L2CAP_CREDIT_BASED_CONNECTION_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

L2CAP_CREDIT_BASED_RECONFIGURE_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

L2CAP_CREDIT_BASED_RECONFIGURE_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

B-frame

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

K-frame

Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A

Supported features
Specification
Notes
LE Credit Based Flow Control mode
Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A
LE only
Enhanced Credit Based Flow Control mode
Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.2 Vol 3, Part A
LE only
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
