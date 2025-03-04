Bluetooth LE LL Peripheral Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Bluetooth LE LL Peripheral Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Bluetooth LE Link Layer (LL) is a low level protocol for managing advertising, scanning, connecting, flow control, security, and data transportation. There are two types of packets in LL; Advertising packets and Data packets. Link Layer is implemented in a controller very close to the hardware.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.4
Vol 6, Part B Link Layer Specification

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
CONNECT_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CONNECTION_UPDATE_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CHANNEL_MAP_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_TERMINATE_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_ENC_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_ENC_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

lL_START_ENC_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_START_ENC_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_UNKNOWN_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_FEATURE_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_FEATURE_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_PAUSE_ENC_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_PAUSE_ENC_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_VERSION_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_REJECT_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_PERIPHERAL_FEATURE_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CONNECTION_PARAM_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CONNECTION_PARAM_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_REJECT_EXT_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_PING_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_PING_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_LENGTH_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_LENGTH_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_PHY_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_PHY_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_PHY_UPDATE_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_MIN_USED_CHANNELS_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CTE_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CTE_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_PERIODIC_SYNC_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CLOCK_ACCURACY_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CLOCK_ACCURACY_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CIS_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CIS_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CIS_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CIS_TERMINATE_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_POWER_CONTROL_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_POWER_CONTROL_RSP

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_POWER_CHANGE_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_SUBRATE_REQ

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_SUBRATE_IND PDU

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CHANNEL_REPORTING_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_CHANNEL_STATUS_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

LL_PERIODIC_SYNC_WR_IND

Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 Vol 6, Part B

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
