Pairing Request
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.5
Pairing Confirm
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.5
Pairing Random
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.5
Pairing Failed
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.5
Encryption Information
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.6
Central Identification
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.6
Identity Information
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.6
Identity Address Information
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.6
Signing Information
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.6
Public Key
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.5
DHKey Check
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.5