Bluetooth LE SMP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Bluetooth LE SMP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Peripheral

Security Manager Protocol (SMP) is used establishing pairing, authentication and encryption between Bluetooth Low Energy devices. It generates and stores various keys (like encryption and identity). The Defensics Bluetooth LE SMP Server Test Suite can be used to evaluate Bluetooth SMP implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Bluetooth Core Specification Version 5.4
Volume 3, Part H: Core System Package (Low Energy) - Security Manager Specification

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Pairing Request
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.5
Pairing Confirm
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.5
Pairing Random
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.5
Pairing Failed
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.5
Encryption Information
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.6
Central Identification
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.6
Identity Information
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.6
Identity Address Information
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.6
Signing Information
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.6
Public Key
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.5
DHKey Check
Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 - Volume 3, Part H, Chapter 3.5

Supported SafeGuard Checks

SMP insecure pairing parameters

ECDH Public Key validation

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved