CAMEL Application Part (CAP) is a Signaling System 7 (SS7) telecommunication protocol, it provides the mechanisms to support services of operators which are not covered by standardized services. CAP for IMS is a adaptation version of CAP for IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS), it is based on CAP R99, and only adopts 21 operations for circuit switched call control from CAP R99, 3 of the 21 operations are directly reused without modification. The CAP Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious SS7 network node which sends exceptional requests in CAP protocol layer to the tested entity.
3rd Generation Partnership Project; Technical Specification Group Core Network and Terminals; Customised Applications for Mobile network Enhanced Logic (CAMEL) Phase 4; CAMEL Application Part (CAP) specification
3rd Generation Partnership Project; Technical Specification Group Core Network and Terminals; Customized Applications for Mobile network Enhanced Logic (CAMEL) Phase 4; CAMEL Application Part (CAP) specification for IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS)
Digital cellular telecommunications system (Phase 2+); Customised Applications for Mobile network Enhanced Logic (CAMEL); CAMEL Application Part (CAP) specification
Transaction capabilities formats and encoding
Signalling connection control part formats and codes
Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 3 (MTP3) - User Adaptation Layer (M3UA)
