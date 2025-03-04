CAP Test Suite Data Sheet
CAMEL Application Part (CAP) is a Signaling System 7 (SS7) telecommunication protocol, it provides the mechanisms to support services of operators which are not covered by standardized services. CAP for IMS is a adaptation version of CAP for IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS), it is based on CAP R99, and only adopts 21 operations for circuit switched call control from CAP R99, 3 of the 21 operations are directly reused without modification. The CAP Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious SS7 network node which sends exceptional requests in CAP protocol layer to the tested entity.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

3rd Generation Partnership Project; Technical Specification Group Core Network and Terminals; Customised Applications for Mobile network Enhanced Logic (CAMEL) Phase 4; CAMEL Application Part (CAP) specification

3GPP TS 29.278 V13.0.0

3rd Generation Partnership Project; Technical Specification Group Core Network and Terminals; Customized Applications for Mobile network Enhanced Logic (CAMEL) Phase 4; CAMEL Application Part (CAP) specification for IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS)

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

Digital cellular telecommunications system (Phase 2+); Customised Applications for Mobile network Enhanced Logic (CAMEL); CAMEL Application Part (CAP) specification

ITU Q.773 (06/97)

Transaction capabilities formats and encoding

ITU Q.713 (03/01)

Signalling connection control part formats and codes

RFC4666

Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 3 (MTP3) - User Adaptation Layer (M3UA)

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
M3UA ASPUP Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPUP ACK Message

RFC4666

M3UA NTFY Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC ACK Message

RFC4666

CAP Phase 4 initialDP argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 connect argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 applyCharging argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 applyChargingReport argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 requestReportBCSMEvent argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 eventReportBCSM argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 connectToResource argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 playAnnouncement argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 specializedResourceReport argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 promptAndCollectUserInformation argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 promptAndCollectUserInformation result

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 releaseCall argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 initialDPGPRS argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 continueGPRS argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 requestReportGPRSEvent argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 eventReportGPRS argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 applyChargingGPRS argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 applyChargingReportGPRS argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 releaseGPRS argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 initialDPSMS argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 requestReportSMSEvent argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 eventReportSMS argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP Phase 4 releaseSMS argument

3GPP TS 29.078 V14.0.0

CAP for IMS initialDP argument

3GPP TS 29.278 V13.0.0

CAP for IMS connect argument

3GPP TS 29.278 V13.0.0

CAP for IMS applyCharging argument

3GPP TS 29.278 V13.0.0

CAP for IMS applyChargingReport argument

3GPP TS 29.278 V13.0.0

CAP for IMS requestReportBCSMEvent argument

3GPP TS 29.278 V13.0.0

CAP for IMS eventReportBCSM argument

3GPP TS 29.278 V13.0.0

CAP for IMS playAnnouncement argument

3GPP TS 29.278 V13.0.0

CAP for IMS specializedResourceReport argument

3GPP TS 29.278 V13.0.0

CAP for IMS promptAndCollectUserInformation argument

3GPP TS 29.278 V13.0.0

CAP for IMS promptAndCollectUserInformation result

3GPP TS 29.278 V13.0.0

CAP for IMS releaseCall argument

3GPP TS 29.278 V13.0.0

CAP Phase 2 initialDP argument

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

CAP Phase 2 connect argument

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

CAP Phase 2 applyCharging argument

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

CAP Phase 2 applyChargingReport argument

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

CAP Phase 2 requestReportBCSMEvent argument

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

CAP Phase 2 eventReportBCSM argument

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

CAP Phase 2 connectToResource argument

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

CAP Phase 2 playAnnouncement argument

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

CAP Phase 2 specializedResourceReport argument

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

CAP Phase 2 promptAndCollectUserInformation argument

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

CAP Phase 2 promptAndCollectUserInformation result

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

CAP Phase 2 releaseCall argument

3GPP TS 09.78 V7.1.0

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
