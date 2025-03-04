Test Suite: CAP Test Suite

Direction: Both

CAMEL Application Part (CAP) is a Signaling System 7 (SS7) telecommunication protocol, it provides the mechanisms to support services of operators which are not covered by standardized services. CAP for IMS is a adaptation version of CAP for IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS), it is based on CAP R99, and only adopts 21 operations for circuit switched call control from CAP R99, 3 of the 21 operations are directly reused without modification. The CAP Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious SS7 network node which sends exceptional requests in CAP protocol layer to the tested entity.