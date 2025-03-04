In computer networking, Common Internet File System operates as an application-layer network protocol on the top of TCP. CIFS is used to provide shared access to files, printers, and miscellaneous services. CIFS also implements an authenticated inter-process communication (IPC) mechanism.
