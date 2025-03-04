CIFS Data Sheet
Test Suite:
CIFS
Direction:
Server

In computer networking, Common Internet File System operates as an application-layer network protocol on the top of TCP. CIFS is used to provide shared access to files, printers, and miscellaneous services. CIFS also implements an authenticated inter-process communication (IPC) mechanism.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
MS-CIFS

Common Internet File System (CIFS) Protocol Specification

MS-SMB

Server Message Block (SMB) Protocol Specification

MS-NLMP

NT LAN Manager (NTLM) Authentication Protocol Specification

MS-SPNG

Simple and Protected Generic Security Service Application Program Interface Negotiation Mechanism (SPNEGO) Protocol Extensions

RFC2743

Generic Security Service Application Program Interface Version 2, Update 1

RFC4178

The Simple and Protected Generic Security Service Application Program Interface (GSS-API) Negotiation Mechanism

Tool-specific information

Tested Commands
Notes
Specifications
Negotiate
MS-CIFS
Session Setup Andx
MS-CIFS
Tree Connect Andx
MS-CIFS
Tree Disconnect
MS-CIFS
Logoff Andx
MS-CIFS
Echo
MS-CIFS
Check Directory
MS-CIFS
Delete Directory
MS-CIFS
Open Andx
MS-CIFS
Read Andx
MS-CIFS
Write Andx
MS-CIFS
Locking Andx
MS-CIFS
Flush
MS-CIFS
Close
MS-CIFS
Find Close2
MS-CIFS
Rename
MS-CIFS
Delete
MS-CIFS
NT Create Andx
MS-CIFS
NT Cancel
MS-CIFS
Open Print File
MS-CIFS
NT Transaction
MS-CIFS
Transaction
MS-CIFS
Transaction2
MS-CIFS

Untested messages
Notes
Specifications
NT Transaction Secondary
MS-CIFS
Transaction Secondary
MS-CIFS
Transaction2 Secondary
MS-CIFS
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
