CIP/EtherNet/IP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
CIP/EtherNet/IP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The Common Industrial Protocol (CIP) is a peer to peer object oriented protocol that provides connections between industrial devices (sensors, actuators) and higher-level devices (controllers). CIP is physical media and data link layer independent. EtherNet/IP (Ethernet/Industrial Protocol) is a communication system suitable for use in industrial environments. EtherNet/IP allows industrial devices to exchange time-critical application information. These devices include simple I/O devices such as sensors/actuators, as well as complex control devices such as robots, programmable logic controllers, welders, and process controllers. EtherNet/IP uses CIP (Common Industrial Protocol), the common network, transport and application layers also shared by ControlNet and DeviceNet. EtherNet/IP then makes use of standard Ethernet and TCP/IP technology to transport CIP communications packets. It should be noted that EtherNet/IP is not Ethernet (IEEE 802.3) protocol! It is transmitted over a regular TCP/IP connection.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
CIP-vol1-3.14
Common Industrial Protocol
CIP-vol2-1.15
EtherNet/IP Adaptation of CIP

Tool-specific information

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over TCP
CIP-vol1-3.14
Transport over UDP
CIP-vol1-3.14
Delivery of EtherNet/IP packets over UDP
Unconnected and connected messages
CIP-vol1-3.14
Class 2 and 3

Objects (CIP)
Specifications
Notes
Identity
CIP-vol1-3.14
Message Router
CIP-vol1-3.14
Connection Manager
CIP-vol1-3.14
TCP/IP Interface
CIP-vol1-3.14
Ethernet Link
CIP-vol1-3.14

Services (CIP)
Specifications
Notes
Forward Close
CIP-vol1-3.14
Forward Open
CIP-vol1-3.14
Get Attributes All
CIP-vol1-3.14
Reset
CIP-vol1-3.14

Commands (EtherNet/IP)
Specifications
Notes
RegisterSession
CIP-vol1-3.14
ListServices
CIP-vol1-3.14
ListInterfaces
CIP-vol1-3.14
ListIdentity
CIP-vol1-3.14
UnRegisterSession
CIP-vol1-3.14

Upcoming features
Description
Vendor Extension handling

Vendors can extend CIP definition with objects and services, a way of fuzzing these extensions will be developed in the future.

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
