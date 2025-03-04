Test Suite: CMP Client Test Suite

Direction: Client

Certificate Management Protocol (CMP) is a Public Key Infrastructure protocol for managing X.509 certificates. CMP is used between Certification Authorities (CA), Registration Authorities (RA) and End Entities (EE). CMP provides means for initial registration of end entities, key pair update and certificate update for end entities and CAs, cross-certification between CAs, certificate revocation management, and discovery of certificates and certificate revocation lists (CRL). The CMP Client test suite is designed for robustness testing of end-entities supporting CMP protocol. The test suite acts as an evil certificate authority sending anomalous CMP responses to the end entity. The test suite uses HTTP for transporting CMP messages.