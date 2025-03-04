Certificate Management Protocol (CMP) is a Public Key Infrastructure protocol for managing X.509 certificates. CMP is used between Certification Authorities (CA), Registration Authorities (RA) and End Entities (EE). CMP provides means for initial registration of end entities, key pair update and certificate update for end entities and CAs, cross-certification between CAs, certificate revocation management, and discovery of certificates and certificate revocation lists (CRL). The CMP Server test suite is designed for robustness testing of CA and RA implementations supporting CMP protocol. The test suite acts as an evil end entity sending anomalous CMP requests to CA, possibly via RA. The test suite uses HTTP for transporting CMP messages.
Internet X.509 Public Key Infrastructure Certificate Management Protocol (CMP)
Internet X.509 Public Key Infrastructure Certificate Request Message Format (CRMF)
Internet X.509 Public Key Infrastructure -- HTTP Transfer for the Certificate Management Protocol (CMP)
Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS); LTE; Network Domain Security (NDS); Authentication Framework (AF)
End-entity initialization
Request for additional certificates for existing PKI entities
Request for replacing an existing certificate
Confirmation of received certificates
Generic message type for obtaining information from CA
Message for conveying error information
HMAC-SHA1 signature with shared secret
RSA-SHA1 signature with certified key-pair
RSA-SHA256 signature with certified key-pair
RSA-SHA384 signature with certified key-pair
RSA-SHA512 signature with certified key-pair
RSA-MD5 signature with certified key-pair
RSA-SHA1 signature
RSA-SHA256 signature
RSA-SHA384 signature
RSA-SHA512 signature
RSA-MD5 signature