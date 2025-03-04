Test Suite: CMP Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

Certificate Management Protocol (CMP) is a Public Key Infrastructure protocol for managing X.509 certificates. CMP is used between Certification Authorities (CA), Registration Authorities (RA) and End Entities (EE). CMP provides means for initial registration of end entities, key pair update and certificate update for end entities and CAs, cross-certification between CAs, certificate revocation management, and discovery of certificates and certificate revocation lists (CRL). The CMP Server test suite is designed for robustness testing of CA and RA implementations supporting CMP protocol. The test suite acts as an evil end entity sending anomalous CMP requests to CA, possibly via RA. The test suite uses HTTP for transporting CMP messages.