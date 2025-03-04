Test Suite: CoAP Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

The Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) a specialized web transfer protocol for use with constrained networks and nodes. Key aspects of CoAP are small message overhead, thus limiting the use of fragmentation, simplicity for constrained environments, including key web concepts such as URIs and content-types. This test suite can be used to test CoAP server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.