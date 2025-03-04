CoAP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
CoAP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) a specialized web transfer protocol for use with constrained networks and nodes. Key aspects of CoAP are small message overhead, thus limiting the use of fragmentation, simplicity for constrained environments, including key web concepts such as URIs and content-types. This test suite can be used to test CoAP server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC 8323
CoAP (Constrained Application Protocol) over TCP, TLS, and WebSockets
Proposed standard
RFC 7252
Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP)
Proposed standard
RFC 3986
Uniform Resource Identifier (URI)
Used in coap URI scheme

Tool-specific information

Tested messages

CoAP Message - GET

CoAP Message - PUT

CoAP Message - POST

CoAP Message - DELETE

CoAP Multicast message - GET

Supported protocol features

Transport over UDP

Transport over UDP multicast

Transport over TCP

Transport over TLS

Transport over WebSockets

Unsupported protocol features
Notes
DTLS

DTLS or 'coaps' is not supported

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
