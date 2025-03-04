The Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) a specialized web transfer protocol for use with constrained networks and nodes. Key aspects of CoAP are small message overhead, thus limiting the use of fragmentation, simplicity for constrained environments, including key web concepts such as URIs and content-types. This test suite can be used to test CoAP server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.
CoAP Message - GET
CoAP Message - PUT
CoAP Message - POST
CoAP Message - DELETE
CoAP Multicast message - GET
Transport over UDP
Transport over UDP multicast
Transport over TCP
Transport over TLS
Transport over WebSockets
DTLS or 'coaps' is not supported