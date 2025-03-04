DCE/RPC Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
DCE/RPC Server Test Suite
Server
Server

The DCE/RPC protocol is a protocol for remote procedure calls. It is used widely in the modern Internet. Since the proper functioning of the DCE/RPC protocol is vital to modern infrastructure and society, the dependability of DCE/RPC implementations must be verified. This test suite can be used to test DCE/RPC server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
C706

DCE 1.1: Remote Procedure Call

MS-DTYP

Windows Data Types

MS-RPCE

Remote Procedure Call Protocol Extensions

MS-BRWSA

CIFS Browser Auxiliary Protocol

MSFT-LSAD

Local Security Authority (Domain Policy) Remote Protocol

MS-RPRN

Print System Remote Protocol

MS-W32T

W32Time Remote Protocol

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
Raw DCE/RPC
DCE/RPC 1.1
DCE/RPC over SMB
MS-RPCE

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over TCP
MS-RPCE
ncacn_ip_tcp
Transport over SMB
MS-RPCE
ncacn_np
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
