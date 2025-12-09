Test Suite: DHCPv4 Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

The Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) is a network configuration protocol for hosts on Internet Protocol (IP) networks. Computers that are connected to IP networks must be configured before they can communicate with other hosts. The most essential information needed is an IP address, and a default route and routing prefix. DHCP provides a way for network administrators to automate distribution of IP address in a sensible manner, along with distribution of network setup options and information.