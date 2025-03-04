RFC3588
Diameter Base Protocol specification
RFC6733
Diameter Base Protocol specification (Updates RFC3588)
RFC3589
Diameter Command Codes for Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 5
RFC4004
Diameter Mobile IPv4 Application
RFC4005
Diameter Network Access Server Application
RFC7155
Diameter Network Access Server Application (Obsolates RFC4005)
RFC4006
Diameter Credit-Control Application
RFC8506
Diameter Credit-Control Application (Obsoletes RFC4006)
RFC4072
Diameter Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP) Application
RFC4740
Diameter Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Application
RFC5224
Diameter Policy Processing Application
RFC5431
Diameter ITU-T Rw Policy Enforcement Interface Application
RFC5447
Diameter Mobile IPv6: Support for Network Access Server to Diameter Server Interaction
RFC5516
Diameter Command Code Registration for the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Evolved Packet System (EPS)
RFC5624
Quality of Service Parameters for Usage with Diameter
RFC5778
Diameter Mobile IPv6: Support for Home Agent to Diameter Server Interaction
RFC5779
Diameter Proxy Mobile IPv6: Mobile Access Gateway and Local Mobility Anchor Interaction with Diameter Server
RFC6737
The Diameter Capabilities Update Application
TS29.061
Interworking between the Public Land Mobile Network (PLMN) supporting packet based services and Packet Data Networks (PDN)
TS29.109
Zh and Zn Interfaces based on the Diameter protocol
TS29.140
MM10 interface based on Diameter protocol
TS29.173
Diameter-based SLh interface for Control Plane LCS
TS29.212
Policy and Charging Control over Gx/Sd reference point
TS29.214
Policy and Charging Control over Rx reference point
TS29.215
Policy and Charging Control (PCC) over S9 reference point
TS29.219
Policy and Charging Control: Spending Limit Reporting over Sy reference point
TS29.229
Cx and Dx interfaces based on the Diameter protocol; Protocol details
TS29.234
3GPP system to Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) interworking
TS29.272
Mobility Management Entity (MME) and Serving GPRS Support Node (SGSN) related interfaces based on Diameter protocol
TS29.273
3GPP EPS AAA interfaces
TS29.329
Sh Interface based on the Diameter protocol; Protocol details
TS29.336
Technical Specification Group Core Network and Terminals; Home Subscriber Server (HSS) diameter interfaces for interworking with packet data networks and applications
TS32.299
Diameter charging applications
OMA-ODS-Charging_Data
Charging Data
TS 129 209
Policy control over Gq interface
TS 183 017
DIAMETER protocol for session based policy set-up information exchange between the Application Function (AF) and the Service Policy Decision Function (SPDF)
TS 183 026
Protocol for QoS reservation information exchange between the Service Policy Decision Function (SPDF) and the Access-Resource and Admission Control Function (A-RACF) in the Resource and Protocol specification
TS 183 060
Re interface based on the DIAMETER protocol
ES 282 003
Resource and Admission Control Sub-System (RACS)
ES 283 034
e4 interface based on the DIAMETER protocol
ES 283 035
e2 interface based on the DIAMETER protocol