Diameter is an authentication, authorization, and accounting protocol for computer networks. It has evolved from the RADIUS protocol. Data exchange in the Diameter protocol is in the form of attribute value pairs (AVPs). A specified group of AVPs form a command. Diameter aims to be extendable; the AVPs and commands are therefore defined in various RFCs and 3GPP Technical Specifications. Diameter specifies a method to exchange capabilities between nodes with Capabilities Exchange messages (CER/CEA) to define the applications supported by each node. After the exchange, the communication can continue. Diameter is largely used in the telecommunications field.