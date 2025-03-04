Diameter Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Diameter Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Diameter is an authentication, authorization, and accounting protocol for computer networks. It has evolved from the RADIUS protocol. Data exchange in the Diameter protocol is in the form of attribute value pairs (AVPs). A specified group of AVPs form a command. Diameter aims to be extendable; the AVPs and commands are therefore defined in various RFCs and 3GPP Technical Specifications. Diameter specifies a method to exchange capabilities between nodes with Capabilities Exchange messages (CER/CEA) to define the applications supported by each node. After the exchange, the communication can continue. Diameter is largely used in the telecommunications field.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC3588
Diameter Base Protocol specification
RFC6733
Diameter Base Protocol specification (Updates RFC3588)
RFC3589
Diameter Command Codes for Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 5
RFC4004
Diameter Mobile IPv4 Application
RFC4005
Diameter Network Access Server Application
RFC7155
Diameter Network Access Server Application (Obsolates RFC4005)
RFC4006
Diameter Credit-Control Application
RFC8506
Diameter Credit-Control Application (Obsoletes RFC4006)
RFC4072
Diameter Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP) Application
RFC4740
Diameter Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Application
RFC5224
Diameter Policy Processing Application
RFC5431
Diameter ITU-T Rw Policy Enforcement Interface Application
RFC5447
Diameter Mobile IPv6: Support for Network Access Server to Diameter Server Interaction
RFC5516
Diameter Command Code Registration for the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Evolved Packet System (EPS)
RFC5624
Quality of Service Parameters for Usage with Diameter
RFC5778
Diameter Mobile IPv6: Support for Home Agent to Diameter Server Interaction
RFC5779
Diameter Proxy Mobile IPv6: Mobile Access Gateway and Local Mobility Anchor Interaction with Diameter Server
RFC6737
The Diameter Capabilities Update Application
TS29.061
Interworking between the Public Land Mobile Network (PLMN) supporting packet based services and Packet Data Networks (PDN)
TS29.109
Zh and Zn Interfaces based on the Diameter protocol
TS29.140
MM10 interface based on Diameter protocol
TS29.172
SLg interface
TS29.173
Diameter-based SLh interface for Control Plane LCS
TS29.212
Policy and Charging Control over Gx/Sd reference point
TS29.214
Policy and Charging Control over Rx reference point
TS29.215
Policy and Charging Control (PCC) over S9 reference point
TS29.219
Policy and Charging Control: Spending Limit Reporting over Sy reference point
TS29.229
Cx and Dx interfaces based on the Diameter protocol; Protocol details
TS29.234
3GPP system to Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) interworking
TS29.272
Mobility Management Entity (MME) and Serving GPRS Support Node (SGSN) related interfaces based on Diameter protocol
TS29.273
3GPP EPS AAA interfaces
TS29.329
Sh Interface based on the Diameter protocol; Protocol details
TS29.336
Technical Specification Group Core Network and Terminals; Home Subscriber Server (HSS) diameter interfaces for interworking with packet data networks and applications
TS32.299
Diameter charging applications
OMA-ODS-Charging_Data
Charging Data
TS 129 209
Policy control over Gq interface
TS 183 017
DIAMETER protocol for session based policy set-up information exchange between the Application Function (AF) and the Service Policy Decision Function (SPDF)
TS 183 026
Protocol for QoS reservation information exchange between the Service Policy Decision Function (SPDF) and the Access-Resource and Admission Control Function (A-RACF) in the Resource and Protocol specification
TS 183 060
Re interface based on the DIAMETER protocol
ES 282 003
Resource and Admission Control Sub-System (RACS)
ES 283 034
e4 interface based on the DIAMETER protocol
ES 283 035
e2 interface based on the DIAMETER protocol

Tool-specific information

Supported features
Specification
Notes
TCP Transport
RFC6733
Optional TLS Authentication
SCTP Transport
RFC6733
Linux only

Unsupported features
Specification
Notes
DTLS
RFC6733
SCTP protection not implemented.

Supported 3GPP/TISPAN Reference Points
Specification
3GPP Gmb

TS29.061

3GPP SGmb

TS29.061

3GPP Zh

TS29.109

3GPP MM10

TS29.140

3GPP SLg

TS29.172

3GPP SLh

TS29.173

3GPP Gx

TS29.212

3GPP Gxx

TS29.212

3GPP Rx

TS29.214

3GPP S9

TS29.215

3GPP Dw

TS29.234

3GPP Cx

TS29.229

3GPP Dx

TS29.229

3GPP Wa

TS29.234

3GPP Wd

TS29.234

3GPP Wx

TS29.234

3GPP Wm

TS29.234

3GPP Wg

TS29.234

3GPP Pr

TS29.234

3GPP SWa

TS29.273

3GPP STa

TS29.273

3GPP SWd

TS29.273

3GPP SWx

TS29.273

3GPP S6a

TS29.272

3GPP S13

TS29.272

3GPP S6b

TS29.273

3GPP H2

TS29.273

3GPP SWm

TS29.273

3GPP Sh

TS29.273

3GPP Ro

TS32.299

3GPP Rf

TS32.299

TISPAN G1'

ETSI TS 183 017

TISPAN Rq, Gq, Rd', Ri'

ETSI TS 183 026, TS 282 003

TISPAN e4

ETSI ES 283 034

TISPAN e2

ETSI ES 283 035

TISPAN Re

ETSI TS 183 060

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
