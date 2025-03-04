DLMS/COSEM Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
DLMS/COSEM Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

DLMS/COSEM is a networking protocol designed for interoperable, efficient and secure way of exchanging data used for electricity, gas, water and heat metering.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
DLMS UA 1000-1 Ed. 14
DLMS User Association; Blue Book Ed. 14; COSEM Interface Classes and OBIS Object Identification System
DLMS UA 1000-2 Ed. 10
DLMS User Association; Green Book Ed. 10; DLMS/COSEM Architecture and Protocols

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
AARQ
DLMS UA 1000-2
A-Associate Request
AARE
DLMS UA 1000-2
A-Associate Response
RLRQ
DLMS UA 1000-2
A-Release Request
RLRE
DLMS UA 1000-2
A-Release Response
Get Request
DLMS UA 1000-2
Get Response
DLMS UA 1000-2
Set Request
DLMS UA 1000-2
Set Response
DLMS UA 1000-2
Action Request
DLMS UA 1000-2
Action Response
DLMS UA 1000-2
Read Request
DLMS UA 1000-2
Read Response
DLMS UA 1000-2
Write Request
DLMS UA 1000-2
Write Response
DLMS UA 1000-2

Supported features
Specification
Notes
Lowest level authentication mechanisms
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.2.2.2.2
Low level authentication mechanisms
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.2.2.2.3
MD5 high level authentication mechanisms
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.2.2.2.4
SHA-1 high level authentication mechanisms
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.2.2.2.4
SHA-256 high level authentication mechanisms
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.2.2.2.4
GMAC high level authentication mechanisms
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.2.2.2.4
AES GCM 128 cryptographic algorithm
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.3.3.7

Supported SafeGuard Checks

Authentication bypass

Unsupported features
Specification
Notes
AES key wrap cryptographic algorithm
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.3.3.8
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
