Lowest level authentication mechanisms
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.2.2.2.2
Low level authentication mechanisms
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.2.2.2.3
MD5 high level authentication mechanisms
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.2.2.2.4
SHA-1 high level authentication mechanisms
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.2.2.2.4
SHA-256 high level authentication mechanisms
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.2.2.2.4
GMAC high level authentication mechanisms
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.2.2.2.4
AES GCM 128 cryptographic algorithm
DLMS UA 1000-2
Chapter 9.2.3.3.7