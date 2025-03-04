Test Suite: DNS Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

Domain Name Service (DNS) is a protocol originally intended to translate Internet domain names to Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and vice versa. DNS has evolved to provide many additional types of information related to hosts, networks, and domains. Since the proper functioning of DNS is vital to many Internet application services such as WWW and email, the dependability of DNS implementations must be verified. This test application can be used to test DNS server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.