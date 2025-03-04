DoIP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
DoIP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Ethernet-based communication in vehicle diagnostics is defined within the Diagnostic over Internet Protocol (DoIP). DoIP is standardized by the ISO 13400 document series. DoIP is run on top of IP and TCP or UDP stacks. The external test equipment delivers DoIP messages (for example, diagnostic requests) to in-vehicle receivers using TCP or UDP sockets. DoIP gateways and nodes within electronic control units (ECU) are responsible for in-vehicle network communication. The external tester receives a reply for a sent request from the ECU, containing vehicle status data.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
ISO 13400-1
Road vehicles - Diagnostic communication over Internet Protocol (DoIP) - Part 1: General information and use case definition
2011
ISO 13400-2
Road vehicles - Diagnostic communication over Internet Protocol (DoIP) - Part 2: Transport protocol and network layer services
2012
ISO 13400-3
Road vehicles - Diagnostic communication over Internet Protocol (DoIP) - Part 3: Wired vehicle interface based on IEEE 802.3
2016
ISO 14229-5
Road vehicles - Unified diagnostic services (UDS) - Part 5: Unified diagnostic services on Internet Protocol implementation (UDSonIP)
2013

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Diagnostics session
ISO 13400-2
Deliver diagnostic payload to target ECU
Vehicle identification
ISO 13400-2
Vehicle identification from target ECU
Alive check
ISO 13400-2
Connection alive state from target ECU
Entity status
ISO 13400-2
Entity status and Diagnostic Power Mode Information requests from target ECU
UDS messages
ISO 14229-5
Deliver diagnostic payload to target ECU
Primitive messages
ISO 14229-5
Primitive Data requests to target ECU

Supported features
Specifications
Notes
DoIP Payload Types
ISO 13400-2
DoIP Payload Messages
Multi Frame Message
ISO 13400-2
DoIP Packed or Segmented Message Sequence
Unified diagnostic services
ISO 14229-5
Unified diagnostic services on Internet Protocol
Primitive data services
ISO 14229-5
Unified diagnostic services on Internet Protocol
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
