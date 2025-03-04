Test Suite: DoIP Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

Ethernet-based communication in vehicle diagnostics is defined within the Diagnostic over Internet Protocol (DoIP). DoIP is standardized by the ISO 13400 document series. DoIP is run on top of IP and TCP or UDP stacks. The external test equipment delivers DoIP messages (for example, diagnostic requests) to in-vehicle receivers using TCP or UDP sockets. DoIP gateways and nodes within electronic control units (ECU) are responsible for in-vehicle network communication. The external tester receives a reply for a sent request from the ECU, containing vehicle status data.