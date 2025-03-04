Test Suite: DTLS Client Test Suite

Direction: Client

DTLS (Datagram Transport Layer Security) protocol is used for protecting datagram based traffic between client and server applications. DTLS is founded on TLS (Transport Layer Security) being as similar to TLS as possible. However, since TLS requires a reliable data channel, it has been necessary to develop a dedicated protocol for securing datagram traffic. DTLS Client Test Suite is developed for testing robustness and security of client applications utilizing DTLS protocol. The test suite supports both versions 1.0 and 1.2. The test suite supports UDP transport.