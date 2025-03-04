DTLS Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
DTLS Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

DTLS (Datagram Transport Layer Security) protocol is used for protecting datagram based traffic between client and server applications. DTLS is founded on TLS (Transport Layer Security) being as similar to TLS as possible. However, since TLS requires a reliable data channel, it has been necessary to develop a dedicated protocol for securing datagram traffic. DTLS Client Test Suite is developed for testing robustness and security of client applications utilizing DTLS protocol. The test suite supports both versions 1.0 and 1.2. The test suite supports UDP transport.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC4347
Datagram Transport Layer Security
Obsoleted by RFC6347
RFC6347
Datagram Transport Layer Security 1.2
RFC6520
Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Datagram Transport Layer Security (DTLS) Heartbeat Extension
RFC4492
Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) Cipher Suites for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
RFC5077
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Session Resumption without Server-Side State
RFC5487
Pre-Shared Key Cipher Suites for TLS with SHA-256/384 and AES Galois Counter Mode
PSK_AES_SHA ciphers added
RFC5746
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Renegotiation Indication Extension
Updates RFC5246, RFC4366, RFC4347, RFC4346 and RFC2246
RFC6083
Datagram Transport Layer Security (DTLS) for Stream Control Transmission Protocol (SCTP)
RFC6460
Suite B Profile for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
RFC7251
AES-CCM Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) Cipher Suites for TLS

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Hello Request
RFC5246
Hello Verify Request
RFC6347
Server Hello
RFC5246
Server Certificate
RFC5246
Server Key Exchange Message
RFC5246
Certificate Request
RFC5246
Server Hello Done
RFC5246
New Session Ticket
RFC5077
Finished
RFC5246
Change Cipher Spec
RFC5246
Alert
RFC5246
Heartbeat Request
RFC6520
Heartbeat Response
RFC6520

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Client initiated rehandshake
RFC4346
Client initiated abbreviated handshake
RFC4346
Server initiated rehandshake with Hello Request message
RFC4346
New Session Ticket - Session Resumption
RFC5077

Supported test suite features
Notes
X.509 RSA/DSA Certificates and Private Keys from file, TCP or UDP socket

Supported TLS/SSL cipher suites
Specifications
TLS_RSA_WITH_DES_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DHE_DSS_WITH_DES_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DHE_DSS_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_DES_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DH_anon_WITH_DES_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DH_anon_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA256

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA256

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_DHE_DSS_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_DH_anon_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_DHE_DSS_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_DH_anon_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_RSA_EXPORT_WITH_RC2_CBC_40_MD5

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_EXPORT_WITH_DES40_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DHE_DSS_EXPORT_WITH_DES40_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DHE_RSA_EXPORT_WITH_DES40_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DH_anon_EXPORT_WITH_DES40_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC4279

TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA256

RFC5487

TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA384

RFC5487

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC6460

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384

RFC6460

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_CCM

RFC7251

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_CCM

RFC7251

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_CCM_8

RFC7251

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_CCM_8

RFC7251

TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256

RFC5289

TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384

RFC5289

TLS_RSA_WITH_NULL_MD5

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_WITH_NULL_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_NULL_WITH_NULL_NULL

RFC5246

Supported SafeGuard Checks

Authentication Bypass

Certificate Validation

Heartbleed

Information Leakage

Insufficient Randomness

Unexpected Data

Weak Cryptography

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved