Test Suite: DTLS Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

DTLS (Datagram Transport Layer Security) protocol is used for protecting datagram based traffic between client and server applications. DTLS is founded on TLS (Transport Layer Security) protocol being as similar to TLS as possible. However, since TLS requires a reliable data channel, it have been necessary to develop a dedicated protocol for securing datagram traffic. DTLS Server Test Suite is developed for testing robustness and security of server applications utilizing DTLS protocol. Both versions 1.0 and 1.2 are supported by the test suite. The test suite supports UDP transport